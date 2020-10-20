JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Goes Viral Over a DIY Life-size Cutout

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced us to a number of colorful Stands across multiple generations of Joestars, but before Stardust Crusaders introduced us to these ethereal beings, there was the adventures of Joseph Joestar in Battle Tendency and one fan has honored the quick witted JoJo with a life sized cut out of their own creation! Though Joseph first hit the scene in Battle Tendency, the second big arc of both the anime and the manga, he would later appear in both the following seasons of Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable in a supporting role!

Joseph Joestar first appeared wielding the power of the Ripple, the solar energy harnessing ability that relied on the user's breathing to help in the Joestars' family's battle against vampires such as Dio Brando and the Pillarmen led by the villain Cars. When Joseph appeared in a much older state during Stardust Crusaders, which took place many years following his own adventure in Battle Tendency, he returned with not only the power of the Ripple, but a Stand of his own in Hermit Purple. While Joseph's Stand wasn't on the same level of power as Jotaro's Star Platinum, taking the form of vines versus a human like figure, it still came in handy during the battle against Dio Brando!

Reddit User AnAvacadoThankssss shared this life sized cut out of Joseph Joestar from his first appearance during the second story line of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in Battle Tendency, wherein the second Joestar of the series tested his powers against the vampires known as the Pillarmen:

When Joseph appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable, he was introduced to his forgotten son in Josuke Higashikata within the sleepy town of Morioh who had the ability to summon forth the power of Crazy Diamond. Though Joseph himself wasn't exactly in the same fighting shape that he was during the previous two seasons when it came to the fight against Kira and his Stand of Killer Queen, but he definitely still proved his worth from time to time even if age had dulled the blade of his fighting prowess!

