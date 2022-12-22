JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Strikes a Pose With Dio Brando

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure recently brought to an end its latest anime adaptation that followed the story of Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean, and while the future of the series remains a mystery on the small screen, there are some big things on the way for the Joestar universe. While the series from Hirohiko Araki has introduced quite a few villains over its history, one continues to stand above all others, as one cosplayer proves by once again bringing back Dio Brando from the grave with a twist.

Though the latest season featured a new villain that the latest Joestar needed to defeat, in order to not only clear her name but also save her father's life, Dio made a surprising return via flashbacks that proved his past relationship with the prison priest known as Pucci. Implanting the idea of attaining heaven in Pucci's head, Brando had quite a few heart-to-hearts with the wielder of Whitesnake, with the vampire also responsible for the priest gaining his Stand. While Dio has never been resurrected since dying at the hands of Jotaro during the Stardust Crusaders' finale, his legacy will live on and is set to return in a surprising way in Steel Ball Run.

Dio's Bizarre Adventure

Instagram Cosplayer Kirapika.Cos took the opportunity to resurrect Dio Brando and his Stardust Crusader aesthetic, with the vampiric villain introducing the Joestars to his Stand, The World, while also surviving the first part of the series by slapping his head onto the body of the Joestar that started it all, Jonathan:

While fans wait for Steel Ball Run to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, as this story following Johnny Joestar is the arc that follows Stone Ocean, the story has already played out in the pages of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga. While Dio isn't resurrected in this alternate reality, a new Brando hits the scene in Diego Brando, a man who is at the top of his class when it comes to horse riding. Based on David Production bringing JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime to life for over ten years, many fans are crossing their fingers that when the anime returns, the studio will return as well.

