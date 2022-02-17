JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan Reworks Phantom Blood with This Clever Cosplay

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure began with the story of Jonathan Joestar, the vampire hunter that mastered the power of the Ripple rather than having a Stand to call his own. Though each subsequent chapter has placed a new generation of Joestar into the driver’s seat for the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, Jonathan was the one to get the ball rolling and one fan has given the original Joestar a major makeover using some ingenious cosplay.

One of the big drawbacks of each chapter of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is that the characters from the previous installment might not be able to return, though in Jonathan’s case it makes sense considering he died fighting against Dio Brando, or more specifically, the decapitated head of the bloodsucker. In a way though, Jonathan was able to return as Dio became the villain of the third chapter of the franchise, with his head taking control of Jonathan’s dead body and unlocking the Stand known as The World in doing so. With Jolyne carrying on the family line in the latest season of the anime, expect some surprises from the past to arise in her pursuit of clearing her name from within a maximum-security prison.

Instagram Cosplayer Rainy Day Sensei brought Jonathan Joestar to life not just by striking a pose that is synonymous with the family of Ripple and Stand users, but also recreated the tragic final season of Jonathan’s life in which the first protagonist of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure died thinking he had put an end to the evil of Dio Brando:

While Jonathan Joestar obviously won’t be returning to the series in the future, the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki has already announced that special manga stories will be released next month that will bring back some familiar faces. Both Lisa Lisa of Battle Tendency and Iggy of Stardust Crusaders will be receiving their own short manga stories in the upcoming official magazine for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, which might give fans new insight into these classic characters.

What do you think of this fresh new take on the first hero of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?