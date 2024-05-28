JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Speaks With Kishibe Rohan

Of the many supporting characters introduced in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Kishibe Rohan might be the most beloved by both fans of the series and the creator of the Joestars, Hirohiko Araki. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has added a supernatural aesthetic to Rohan's quest to find inspiration for his manga, giving the anime character plenty of opportunities to use his powerful Stand, Heaven's Door. Now, one cosplayer is taking fans back to the past to recreate Rohan's earlier look when he first made landfall in Diamond Is Unbreakable.

When Kishibe Rohan was first featured in the sleepy town of Morioh, he didn't exactly get off on the right foot with the star of Diamond Is Unbreakable. Josuke Higashikata found himself at odds with the manga artist, as Rohan was willing to do anything to get material for his popular manga series, regardless of the harm it did for others. Once he lost in his fight against Crazy Diamond, Rohan would pull back, at least a tad, when it came to his manga obsession. Aiding the Joestars in taking down the serial killer Kira, Rohan wouldn't just get his own spin-off series but would make a comeback in the latest arc of the series, The JOJOLands.

JoJo's Resident Manga Artist Jumps Into The Real World

While Rohan made a brief appearance to fight against Jodio and Dragona in The JOJOLands, his future in the series remains a mystery. Thanks to the new Joestars and their band of thieves placing their hands on a priceless diamond, Kishibe has returned to his manga-making ways. Still, creator Hirohiko Araki clearly holds Rohan up with high regard so we're sure to have not seen the last of the fictional manga artist.

Presently, the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime adaptation remains in limbo. Following Stone Ocean's run, anime fans have been wondering if Steel Ball Run will be the next arc confirmed by David Production. Rohan might not appear in the story that follows Johnny Joestar participating in a North American horse race but the arc is often considered one of the greatest entries of the anime franchise all the same.

Want to stay adrift on the appearances of Kishibe Rohan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the world of the Joestars and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Rohan.