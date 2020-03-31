JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Creates A New Stardust Crusader in Femme Kakyoin

While many Stand users have met their fates during the tenure of the franchise of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, perhaps no death has hit harder than that of Kakyoin in Stardust Crusaders, though the character is now resurrected in a brand new way with a JoJo cosplayer giving us a “Femme” Kakyoin. Kakyoin’s Stand is named Hierophant Green, having the ability to transform itself into a fast paced liquid, take control of opponents by infecting them, as well as fire off a number of pieces of itself to attempt to defeat any opponent in its way!

When Kakyoin first hit the scene in the third story line of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, he was an antagonist to Jotaro and his Stand, Star Platinum, thanks in part to his initial encounter with Dio Brando. Finding himself both terrified and enraptured by Dio, Kakyoin eventually found himself on the side of angels as he traveled alongside Jotaro, Joseph Joestar, Avdol, Polnareff, and Iggy in an attempt to take down the vampiric villain and his army of Stand Users. Unfortunately, Kakyoin was killed during the final battle with Dio Brando, but he surprisingly made a re-appearance in the video game, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes Of Heaven, where he was seemingly resurrected!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer TenLetters shared her amazing take on Kakyoin, bringing back to life the Stardust Crusader who has made one of the most recognizable memes from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure thanks in part to his ability to handle a cherry:

What do you think of this Stardust Crusader Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!