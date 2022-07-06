JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Opens Up About His Heroes' Biggest Changes

Hirohiko Araki might currently be in his 60s, but that isn't stopping the creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure from weaving new tales in the world of the Joestars. Recently completing the eighth part of the franchise in JoJolion, the mangaka has taken the opportunity to assure fans that a ninth part is in the works with the tentatively titled JoJo Lands. With the anime adaptation of Stone Ocean playing a role at this year's Anime Expo, Araki himself released new video messages to fans, one of which breaks down how the heroes have changed over the years.

In the video from Anime Expo, Araki discussed the series that he considers to be his masterpiece while sharing a new piece of art for Jolyne and her Stand, Stone Free, exploring how his characters have changed over the decades:

"JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime adaptation is celebrating its tenth year. It's also my thirty-fifth year writing the manga. The protagonists in Parts 1, 2, 3, and beyond connect across generations all, so to speak, descending from a single family as part of a single bloodline. The first protagonist, the hero of Part 1, is muscular, and then gradually, by around Part 5 with Giorno, we see a slim, more realistic, true-to-life young man. In Part 6, of course, the hero is a young woman.

I wanted her to be strong. Now looking back, over the past thirty-five years, the heroes, the way I drew them, kept changing. That might be part of the appeal of the series, or at least I think so. I hope people will continue to watch, read, and enjoy JoJo. Last but not least, my best wishes to everyone."

You can watch the full video from Araki below via the Official Viz Media Twitter Account:

Hirohiko Araki, creator of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, explores how his eclectic protagonists have changed throughout the years! #AX2022 pic.twitter.com/CsnEPcm8UW — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2022

This year's Anime Expo didn't just give us video messages from Hirohiko Araki, it also gave us a new trailer for Netflix's Stone Ocean while also confirming that new episodes were set to arrive on September 1st of this year. When last we left Jolyne, she was struggling to survive Stand attacks while also working to free her father and clear her name. Rest assured, these new episodes will have plenty of surprises for fans following the anime adaptation.

What do you think of Hirohiko Araki's special message to fans? Which character design from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure did you like the most? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.