JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Celebrates Rohan in New Photoshoot

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is preparing to return with new episodes of Stone Ocean later this fall on Netflix, but before Jolyne and her friends at Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary make a comeback to the streaming service, the manga following the Joestars is giving readers plenty of stories to sink their teeth into. While Araki is set to create the ninth part of his masterpiece in the upcoming JoJo Lands, he recently shared new chapters of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, with an outlet sharing new photos of the grand mangaka at work when it comes to the popular supporting character.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is definitely one of the biggest side-stories of the Joestar universe, with Hirohiko Araki clearly having an affinity for the mangaka who wields the Stand known as Heaven's Door. With recent chapters featuring Rohan struggling against a time-warping mirror under a cursed tree, the latest story, "Drip Painting Style", sees the character introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable dealing with an eco-terrorist while breaking the fourth wall to warn readers of how dark and serious this story is. With 2022 giving us side stories that feature the returns of Josuke Higashikata, Lisa Lisa, Hol Horse, and Iggy to name a few, it's clear that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure isn't afraid to bring back characters from the series' past.

News Outlet Mainichi shared new photos of the mangaka responsible for the universe of the Joestars, Hirohiko Araki, hard at work when it comes to telling the story of Kishibe Rohan, who not only received an anime adaptation but also received a live-action television series to boot:

(Photo: Mainichi)

(Photo: Mainichi)

(Photo: Mainichi)

Currently, there aren't many details when it comes to not just when we can expect JoJo Lands to arrive, but just what the story will be for the ninth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. With both Steelball Run and JoJolion following the Joestars of an alternate reality, it will be interesting to see if the story decides to continue the trend of following this new universe, or if Araki is planning to jump back into the original universe that started it all.

Do you think Araki will release the first chapter of JoJo Lands this year?

Via Mainchini