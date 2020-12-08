JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Honors Deceased Father By Making Him A Joestar

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is an anime franchise that focuses on the generations of the Joestar clan, and one fan of Hirohiko Araki's popular series has made a touching piece of fan art that imagines what their deceased father would look like if they were a character of the world of the various Stand users! With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans waiting to see if the sixth season of the anime series will be announced next year during a big event focusing on the strange series, now is definitely a great time to show off new pieces of art, especially touching ones such as this!

The next season of the anime, which will most likely follow the story arc titled Stone Ocean, will follow the adventures of father and daughter of the familiar face of Jotaro Kujo and his daughter, Jolyne, who will be taking the wheel for this sixth story arc. Jolyne herself doesn't have a very good relationship with her father, though that doesn't stop her from attempting to save his life from a plan that has been put into place by the deceased Dio Brando, the vampire antagonist of the earlier seasons of the franchise.

This Reddit Artist honored their late father by imagining what he would look like as a Joestar, using the clever aesthetic that has become a staple of Hirohiko Araki's long running anime franchise that has only managed to become more popular with each passing year:

Though the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might have gone on hiatus following the conclusion of Giorno Giovanna's adventures in the fifth season of the anime, fans have recently been given the chance to dive into the world of the side character that was made popular thanks in part to the franchise's fourth season in Diamond Is Unbreakable with the Stand User known as Kishibe Rohan. Given a spin-off story of his own, the wielder of the Stand dubbed "Heaven's Door" was given a few anime episodes of his own and will also be receiving an upcoming live action show that will once again imagine what Hirohiko Araki's series might look like in the real world!

What do you think of this touching tribute using the art style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?