JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Us A Devilish Fem Diavolo

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had a lot of memorable villains during its history, with the likes of Dio Brando, Cars, and Yoshikage Kira setting up a roster of antagonists that are tough to beat, but one fan has attempted to do so by creating a fem version cosplay of Golden Wind's man baddie in Diavolo. Diavolo, with his enigmatic Stand of King Crimson, led the Italian mafia known as Passione, which the son of Dio, Giorno Giovanna, was attempting to become the leader of in order to lead it down a far more altruistic path.

The head of Passione was a very mysterious character when the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure started, with no one knowing exactly what he looked like and whether or not he had Stand abilities of his own. As the adventures of Golden Wind continued, Giorno and his friends came closer to learning of Diavolo's true identity, who had gone so far as to create a split personality for himself in order to make sure that no one could ever find him. As fans still wonder how Diavolo's Stand of King Crimson works exactly, the mafioso was able to leave an impression on fans as a JoJo villain!

Instagram Cosplayer Versachi.Ko shared this amazing Diavolo Cosplay that gives the head of the Passione mob a feminine touch, giving a flashy new appearance to the main antagonist who had nearly put an end to the son of Dio Brando:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind gave a finale to the life of Diavolo in one of the most brutal ways possible, as Giorno's Stand was given an upgrade that allowed it to trap its enemies within a state of "never ending death". Trapped in a loop where he was dying over and over again, the villain of the fifth season was defeated and Giorno overtook the Passione mafia in the season's final minutes.

