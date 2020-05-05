JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Captures The Insanity of Giorno And His Turtle

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure certainly can be bizarre when it wants to be, with one cosplayer deciding to take the protagonist of the fifth storyline of the Golden Wind and commbining Giorno Giovanna with the turtle that helped assist the heroic Stand users during their trials and tribulations! While the turtle was first seen as a creature that allowed them to all hide within it, the end of the season saw things change astronomically as the amphibian no longer housed the brain of a turtle but the character of Polnareff from Stardust Crusaders!

In the final act of the season that focused on the mafia of Passione within the country of Italy, the Stand wielder from the third season of the series, Polnareff, encountered the mob boss on his travels. With Diavolo nearly killing Polnareff during their battle, the maimed wielder of Silver Chariot found himself attempting to help Giorno and his friends from the shadows, eventually revealing himself in the final episodes. Before Polnareff could reveal the secrets of Diavolo, the boss of Passione left him near death once again and thanks to a strange new form that his Stand took, was placed into the body of a turtle. With the turtle being the only way that Polnareff could survive, it seems as if he will spend the rest of his days sitting inside the turtle's body.

Instagram Cosplayer ZackT shared this truly unique interpretation of Giorno Giovanna, holding onto the turtle that was definitely one of the strangest parts of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has done a great job of tying together the different generations of Joestar throughout its seasons and bringing in Polnareff from Stardust Crusaders was a stroke of genius. Though we aren't sure if Polnareff in his new form will ever return to the franchise, we can certainly expect to see more madness down the line of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki!

