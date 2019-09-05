JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Cosplay Re-Enacts Hilarious Scene

The generations of the Joestar line create an interesting parallel as several characters from different seasons will often intersect with future installments and their casts. Such was the case with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s fifth season of Golden Wind, with several past cast members meeting up with Giorno Giovanna and his friends. In the first episode, we were introduced to this new Italian world via the perspective of Diamond Is Unbreakable’s supporting character Koichi and his Stand, Echoes. Now, some JoJo fans have hilariously recreated the first meeting between Giorno and the pint sized Stand wielder.

Reddit User PastelGlitch shared this hilarious cosplay that sees Giorno putting his “gangster” skills to the test by swiping Koichi’s briefcase, holding several important items for the shortest member of the Diamond Is Unbreakable crew:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Much like Bruno Bucciarati was the brains assisting Giorno in taking down the Passione mob, led by the devilish Diavolo, Koichi was the mind that helped out Josuke and his Crazy Diamond Stand take down the villainous Kira. Koichi found his Stand, Echoes, evolving several times with three levels of power emerging as he faced more and more deadly threats to himself and the town of Morioh. Pictured in the cosplay above is Koichi’s girlfriend, Yamagishi, who was one of the most terrifying foes the wielder of Echoes faced in the series.

Yamagishi expressed her interest in Koichi by terrifingly locking him in a house and having him commit horrific and humiliating actions to “turn him into a man”. Actions including locking him out of the bathroom and forcing him to eat asparagus wrapped in dictionary pages, the psychotic admirer definitely had seen the movie Misery one too many times. Eventually Koichi managed to escape and, SOMEHOW, the two started a relationship after this horrific incident that Yamagishi helped in creating with her Stand that allowed her to control her own hair.

When Koichi first met Giorno, the two were not in good standings with Giovanna attempting to steal what he could from the Diamond Is Unbreakable supporting character. When the two managed to reach an understanding, Koichi peaced his way out the series, calling Jotaro Kujo and telling him that it seemed like everything would be a-ok in Italy and the Stands that were present there.

What do you think of this hilarious cosplay that unites Diamond Is Unbreakable with Golden Wind once again? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and most recent part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.