JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Finale Reveals Surprising Opening Theme Update

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind had to hold off its big final episode due to scheduling conflicts, and the anticipation from fans has been building to a fever pitch. Now that the final two episodes have premiered in a one-hour special, the fifth iteration has delivered a massive finale. But along with many of the reveals coming with the final battle of the season, fans were surprised to see it all start off with a major bang fitting of Giorno’s new power.

Episode 38 began with an interesting shift of its opening theme sequence, and re-arranged the previous changes implemented when Diavolo’s King Crimson came into the picture to better fit Giorno’s Stand reversing powers with Golden Wind Requiem.

The new opening theme sequence carries out in much the same way as before, and even has Diavolo temporarily stopping it to deliver an ominous speech like he did in previous episodes after his identity and power were fully revealed. But in the final episodes, that speech is interrupted as Diavolo instead is caught within Giorno’s time and space bending abilities. When Golden Wind evolved into Requiem, Giorno used its ability to trap Diavolo within a mysterious time and space loop.

This is reflected in the new opening as Giorno rewinds the pause that Diavolo makes, and it’s probably the most fitting opening theme update in the anime thus far. The series has seen its central villains interrupt its openings before, but this is one of the few times that the protagonist has been able to interrupt the interruption. That’s just how strong Giorno is going into the finale.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was the fifth and now concluded part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.