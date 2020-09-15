JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Shares Gold Experience LEGO Build

✖

Beginning with the third season of the series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, every Joestar had a well known Stand of their own that helped them in their battles against Enemy Stand Users from Star Platinum to Crazy Diamond, but Giorno Giovanna's Stand in Gold Experience stood out among the bunch and one fan has recreated the golden figure using an ingenious Lego build! Though the fifth season of the anime may have come to a close, fans of the Hirohiko Araki franchise won't soon forget the Italian adventures of the son of Dio Brando and his comrades in their bid to take over Passione!

Giorno was ultimately successful in defeating the devilish Diavolo, using the new form of his Stand in Gold Experience Requiem to trap the one time leader of the Passione mob in a never ending spiral of death. With the pink haired fiend making an attempt to kill Giovanna and his friends using his Stand's strange time warping ability in King Crimson, the reins of power had shifted for Passione and the last scene we see in the fifth season of the anime is Giorno ascending the ranks and becoming the new "Don" of the crime family. While we have yet to revisit his story in the pages of the manga, it would be interesting to see how Giorno's rule over Passione went.

Reddit User Fearless Way 3958 shared this impressive Lego Build that recreates Giorn Giovanna's Stand that helped him survive many a Stand battle throughout the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, eventually evolving thanks in part to being pierced by the Requiem Arrow:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are currently waiting to see how the future of the anime will play out, with no new announcements from David Production about any new seasons or original video animations to date. With viewers expecting either a sixth season that would follow Jotaro Kujo's daughter, Jolyne, within the Stone Ocean or perhaps an OVA that follows one of the characters from the aforementioned Golden Wind season, we're crossing our fingers that we'll get news sooner rather than later for the future of the Joestar bloodline.

