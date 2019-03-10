‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Takes Break With Recap Episode

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind will soon be entering its next phase as the Bucciarati Gang has gotten through the majority of their fights against the Hitman Team. The latest episode even introduced Passione’s Boss and his Stand.

But before things can kick off in full, fans were given a chance to catch their breath as the latest episode was a special recap episode.

Episode 21.5 is titled “Determinazione” and as the title suggests, it retells the events of the last several episodes around the fact that each member of the Bucciarati Gang has tested their resolve against one of the strong Stands of the Hitman Team. It’s been an especially tough fight for Mista, and he’s given much of the focus here.

This marks the second recap special episode for the series with the last one happening shortly after Pannacotta’s fight in the mirror in Episode 13 of the series. The series has been pretty intense thus far, so fans might be feeling a bit frustrated given they will have to wait another week to find out Bucciarati’s fate.

The end of Episode 20 brought out the Passione boss’ own Stand, King Crimson, who claims he has the ability to rewrite time. It was a frightening display of power that left Bucciarati with a hole in his chest, so fans are anxious to wait another week in order to see what comes next.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda are directing the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio, and Sayaka Senbongi as Trish Una.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

