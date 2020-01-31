The Grammy’s Big Winners Become Stands with This JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover

With the recent Grammy Awards showing off some of the wildest and “out there” celebrity fashion styles, it isn’t a stretch to believe that some of these outfits look like they were taken from Hirohiko Araki’s fan favorite series of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure! With the likes of Billie Eilish, Lil Nas, and Ariana Grande representing in spectacular succession at the long running celebration of music, one fan has decided to make a catchy video wherein the musicians are transformed into characters from the series that focuses on the long running bloodline of the Joestars.

With the anime series naming a number of its characters and Stands after musicians, rock bands, and songs, it’s certainly not a stretch to see these two worlds merged from this fictional world to the real world. Stands such as Metallica, Red Hot Chili Pepper, and Notorious BIG are but a few of the staples of the series, though they aren’t necessarily given these names in the West. Due to tradermark and copyright issues, normally some of these Stands are given new names, such as with Giorno’s Stand going from the name of “Gold Experience” to “Golden Wind” for example.

Twitter User Summerdru shared the amazing compilation of artist joining the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, being placed into poses that are synonymous with the styles of the Joestar family bloodline that have populated the roles of the protagonists of the series:

Someone made them into jojo characters 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MuJwQSxYPy — (^з^)-☆•Zenitsu⚡️ (@summerdru) January 28, 2020

In the past, Billie Eilish has sported a look that is insanely similar to that of Jolyne Cujoh from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, and she especially looks like something from the franchise during her recent appearance at the Grammys!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. As of this writing, five part of the series have officially received anime adaptations and fans are anxiously waiting to find out about the others.