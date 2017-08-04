JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Josuke A Hilarious Low Cost Makeover

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been in the news a lot lately thanks to the confirmation that Part Six of the franchise, Stone Ocean, would finally be receiving an anime adaptation, so it's definitely no surprise to see cosplayers dive into the past of the Joestars, with a Low Cost Cosplay being given to Diamond Is Unbreakable's Josuke. Though Josuke has yet to return to the franchise following his time as a member of Part Four, it's clear that his distinctive look as the wielder of Crazy Diamond has left an impression on more than a few anime fans.

Josuke Higashikata was introduced as the long-lost son of Joseph Joestar, who was encountered by the Stardust Crusader Jotaro in a bid to determine his true identity. Wielding the power of Crazy Diamond, a Stand that would deliver a series of fast punches while also managing to rewind time-based on the target it struck, Josuke found himself dragged into the world of Stand battles thanks to his lineage. Attempting to free the sleepy town of Morioh from the terrifying reigns of Yoshikage Kira, a serial killer who wielded a deadly Stand of his own, Josuke's most notable quality was definitely his hair, which he went to great lengths in order to take care of.

Low-Cost Cosplay shared this hilarious take on Josuke from Diamond Is Unbreakable from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, capturing the aesthetic of the Joestar by replacing his trademark hair with the bottom of a boot which works astonishingly well at bringing this beloved anime character to life:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth)

Fans probably shouldn't expect Morioh to make a return appearance in the upcoming Stone Ocean anime adaptation, but there will definitely be more than a few characters and events that take place that were major factors in previous seasons. Though a release date has yet to be revealed as to when fans can expect to see Jolyne and her friends battling against Enemy Stands in their bid to escape from a maximum-security prison, rest assured that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans will be watching the upcoming adventures with a vested interest.

What do you think of this hilarious take on Josuke from Diamond Is Unbreakable? Who do you want to see return in the upcoming Stone Ocean? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.