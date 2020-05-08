JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Us A New Wall Crawler

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has done a fantastic job of showing us the different generations of the Joestar bloodline with each passing season, but one fan has decided to combine the franchise with a certain friendly neighborhood web slinger by painting Joseph Joestar as the new Spider-Man of NYC! Joseph actually makes for one of the best characters of the series to put into the shoes of Peter Parker as the old man as a Stand called Hermit Purple that creates energy veins, to say nothing of his hilarious sense of humor that has fans laughing throughout the seasons.

Joseph Joestar first appeared in the second season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Battle Tendency, as the upstart protagonist who was using his power of the "Ripple" to fight against the vampiric antagonists known as the Pillar men. The first and second season of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki were different from the story arcs that followed them as the series made a decision to stray from the power of the Ripple and focus on the power of Stands. With Joseph acting as a supporting character in both seasons three and four, he was given the Stand of Hermit Purple which sprung energy vines from his hands. While it wasn't as powerful as the likes of Jotaro's Star Platinum or Dio's The World, Hermit Purple definitely had its uses!

Reddit Artist MeowMetal shared this amazing fan art that imagines Joseph Joestar using his Hermit Purple Stand as if they were Spider-Man's web lines, soaring across the city skyline to most likely protect the denizens below from a number of fiendish Stand Users:

Much like Jotaro Kujo, Joseph has appeared in a number of seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure as both the main protagonist and a supporting character as he grew older and older. Joseph is known most notably for his ridiculous delivery of lines like "OH MY GOD!" and "HOLEE SH**!" whenever he faces danger in the third season or is shocked during his quest to assist Jotaro and his friends take down a resurrected Dio Brando! While we doubt Joseph would truly be a crime fighter on the same level as Peter Parker, it would be a hilarious sight to see him swinging above a city.

What do you think of this web slinging crossover between Marvel's Spider-Man and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar bloodline!

