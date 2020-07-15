JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Honors Brook of One Piece with Their Own Stand

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and One Piece are two of the most popular anime franchises in the world today, though the series of Stands and swashbucklers couldn't be more different, but one fan has taken the opportunity to combine the two unlikely shows by giving the Straw Hat Pirates' Brook a Stand of his very own. While Luffy's crew is a strange mish mash of pirates, perhaps none are stranger than their musician in Brook, considering that this particular swashbuckler is a walking, singing skeleton that has become the minstrel for the Straw Hat Pirate crew.

Brook, for the most part, hasn't gotten the spotlight as much as the likes of Luffy and Zoro in the recent story line of Wano Country, considering he isn't anywhere near as much of a warrior as these two pirates. With the Straw Hats including Brook the skeleton man, Jinbei the half shark, and Chopper the reindeer doctor, Eiichiro Oda hasn't been scared to dive into the weirdness of his world and remind audiences that the world of the Grand Line is unlike anything they've ever seen before. While there has never been an official crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and One Piece, it's certainly something we wouldn't mind seeing in the future.

Reddit User ProfessorGemini shared this impressive fan art that imagines what Brook might look like if he were to be dropped into the world of the Joestar bloodline, gaining a Stand of his own that would work well considering how the Hirohiko Araki franchise dives into the world of music itself:

While the next season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed with the Stone Ocean, One Piece has continued to release new installments of the Wano Arc on a nearly weekly basis, giving us a look into how the Straw Hat Pirates' war against the Beast Pirates has played out. Needless to say, Luffy and company could certainly use the help of Stands in their battle against the seemingly indestructible force that is Kaido.

What do you think of this crossover between JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and One Piece? What Stands would you imagine for the other members of the Straw Hat Pirates? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line!

