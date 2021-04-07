JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Promo Gives First-Look at Jolyne's Voice

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans found themselves in heaven when it was announced that the anime series would be returning for "Part Six" in Stone Ocean, following the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh as she attempts to navigate her way through a maximum-security prison, and a brief first look at Jolyne's voice has found its way online. With Jolyne being brought to life by voice actor, Ai Fairouz, who had gotten into the voice acting game entirely because of her love of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it's clear that the daughter of Jotaro Kujo is going to have more than a few challenges to overcome.

Ironically enough, though this would be the first time that Jolyne will be hitting the world of anime, Ai would be the second voice actor to give a voice to Cujoh. In the video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, Jolyne was a playable character who was portrayed by voice actor Miyuki Sawashiro, joining alongside the Joestars of the past and the future. The game, which was released in Japan in 2015, also featured a number of other characters that have yet to make appearances in the anime, from sagas such as Steelball Run and JoJolion.

Twitter User Aor Kiji was able to take a clip from the latest big event, Joestar The Inherited Soul, that not only confirmed that Stone Ocean was getting an anime of its own, but was also giving us our first look at Ai Fairouz's take on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo:

For a series like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean might take the cake when it comes to the weirdest entry of the series, and considering the strange events that we've witnessed so far in Hirohiko Araki's anime adaptation, this is certainly saying something. Jolyne herself is a unique Joestar in the long line of Stand Users that have helped make the anime series such a hit among fans, and while we don't have a release date set for when she'll make her anime debut, rest assured that the JoJo fan base will be jumping on board with the adventures of the Stone Ocean.

