‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Announces Sheer Heart Attack Replica

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable introduced the fan favorite villain Kira and his Queen inspired Stand, Killer Queen, and soon fans will be able to own a piece of Kira for themselves.

Bandai Spirits will soon be releasing a 1/1 replica of Killer Queen’s remote bomb attack, Sheer Heart Attack, and it even moves around!

Releasing as part of Bandai’s “PROPLICA” line of replicas for adult collectors, the 1/1 Sheer Heart Attack is 145 mm tall and has a special light censor that responds to either the user’s hand over it or a flashing of the light in the room. Along with its ability to spin around and move, it also will feature special voice clips from the anime series.

There are clips featuring Sheer Heart Attack’s voice, Jotaro Kujo’s Star Platinum, Koichi Hirose’s Echoes Act 3, and will even have new clips recorded by Kira’s original Japanese voice actor, Toshiyuki Morikawa. The Sheer Heart Attack is scheduled for a release in Japan this July, and will run interested fans 14,580 yen (around $132 USD). If you’re interested, you can find more information at the link here.

Like Kira’s Stand Killer Queen, Sheer Heart Attack is inspired by the rock band Queen. Named after Queen’s third studio album, this is an attack that acts on its own accord, and is a remote way for Kira to deal with his foes. It’s only one of Killer Queen’s many bomb attacks, and it took a lot for Josuke and his crew to finally stop its use.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

The most current iteration of the series premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

