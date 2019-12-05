JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 5 Stands Of The Sixth Season, Stone Ocean

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, the sixth story arc of Hirohiko Araki’s masterpiece, has yet to be confirmed for an anime. However, considering the continued popularity of the franchise in both the anime and the manga, we hope that an announcement from David Production will be made sooner rather than later. Fans won’t have to wait long to revisit the world of the Joestar bloodline as an upcoming OVA in the form of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be released later this month.

To get your prepared for the upcoming season that will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she fights Enemy Stands in a maximum security female prison in Florida, we’re giving you five of the biggest and craziest Stands that will be introduced in the next big story arc. From Stone Free to Marilyn Manson to Kiss, some of the strangest Stands in the franchise make their debut in Stone Ocean and we personally can’t wait for them to be adapted into animation!

Warning, there will of course be some light spoilers for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean!

Stone Free

Stand User: Jolyne Cujoh

Stand Abilities: Stone Free can transform both itself and Jolyne into a series of strings, propelling them toward or away from danger depending on the situation. Much like the other protagonists of the Joestar bloodline, it can let out a barrage of machine gun blows, with heightened strength, speed, accuracy, and reaction time.

Jolyne’s Stand is part of a long line of major Stands that come from the Joestar family, with the young inmate gaining her Stand thanks in part to an amulet given to her by her father that contains a piece of the “Requiem Arrow” that became such a big part of the fifth season, Golden Wind. As she attempts to clear her own name and escape prison, Jolyne must battle through waves of Enemy Stands while also attempting to save her father from a strange fate.

Goo Goo Dolls



Stand User: Gwess

Stand Abilities: Can shrink a target to the size of a doll, hiding from enemies within any number of objects. Gwess’ need to control and her insanity help fuel Goo Goo Dolls strange powers.

Goo Goo Dolls is one of the creepiest Stands, not so much for its power and appearance, but more what it puts Jolyne through. With Gwess thinking of Jolyne as her new friend, Goo Goo Dolls shrinks our protagonist who is forced to live inside the skin of a dead rat to placate Gwess and eventually attempt to escape.

Kiss

Stand User: Ermes Costello

Stand Abilities: Kiss has quite the odd power that it uses in battle. The strange Stand gives Costello the power to create kiss stamped stickers that she can place onto any person or object, creating a duplicate of said target. Once the sticker is removed, the duplicates slam back together, causing serious damage to the objects or people.

Ermes Costello is essentially Jolyne’s number two, acting as one of the first biggest supporting cast members outside of Jolyne and her father Jotaro of course. Costello’s Stand Kiss gives her quite the strange power but it comes in handy numerous times throughout the story arc, as she attempts to escape the prison alongside Jolyne.

Marilyn Manson, The Debt Collector

Stand User: Miraschon

Stand Abilities: Marilyn Manson “collects debts” in that when a bet is made with its user, Miraschon, the Stand takes money from the loser by any means necessary. After collecting any money or valuable objects on the target’s person, it starts harvesting organs to sell on the black market, either killing or horribly mutilating the victim.

Easily one of the most ingenious Stands of the franchise, Marilyn Manson works on a number of different levels, all of which are terrifying. Though Miraschon wasn’t born with the Stand, she certainly puts it to good use in her attempt to stop Jolyne and her friends from exiting prison with their lives. Speaking of how she got her Stand…

White Snake

Stand User: Enrico Pucci

Stand Abilities: Did we say Marilyn Manson was weird? Well it has nothing on White Snake, who acts as the main Enemy Stand of the Stone Ocean story arc. With the power to create “cds” that eject from a person’s face, the pair of compact discs contain both the memories of the target as well as their Stand. With this power, Enrico has the ability to give anyone he desires to have a Stand he has collected in the past. White Snake can also create a stomach acid dubbed “Melt Your Heart”.

Enrico Pucci is the “pastor” of the prison where Jolyne resides and puts in a dubious, evil plan to eliminate the Joestars for a very interesting reason. White Snake stands tall among the Enemy Stands we’ve seen appear throughout the franchise and definitely earns its place as one of the biggest antagonists to date!