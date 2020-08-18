JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fan Uses The Power Of Star Platinum For Prom Invitation

✖

There wasn't much time to dive into the world of romance during the Stand battles that populated JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, but that didn't stop one fan from using the protagonist of the third season, Stardust Crusaders, to attempt to score a date for an upcoming prom. Though we do see that Jotaro eventually does find romance as he has a daughter, Jolyne, who becomes the lead character in the sixth season in Stone Ocean, attempting to clear her name while struggling against the machinations that landed her in prison to begin with!

Jotaro Kujo has appeared in more seasons of the series than any other protagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, starting his "career" in Stardust Crusaders, becoming a supporting character in Diamond Is Unbreakable, and a quick cameo in the fifth season of Golden Wind. Whenever we see the arrival of Stone Ocean, we'll see even more of Jotaro as he has a very big role when it comes to the story that of Jolyne and her Stand of Stone Free. With a diabolic plan being put into practice by the deceased Dio Brando, Jolyne has to deal with the "sins" of her father while attempting to clear her own name for a crime she didn't commit!

Reddit User Bicon-Jade shared this impressive prom invitation that depicts Jotaro Kujo in his classic aesthetic from the third season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, asking if their boyfriend would like to "Stand proud with them" during the upcoming school celebration:

Jotaro managed to do the impossible at the tail end of the third season in killing Dio Brando, using a combination of quick wits and the full understanding of Star Platinum's powers. While Jotaro remains one of the most powerful Stand users in the universe of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, he definitely becomes weaker over the years as in both Diamond Is Unbreakable and Stone Ocean, he isn't able to freeze time for nearly as long as he once did while battling against Dio Brando!

