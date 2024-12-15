Is JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run Finally Getting an Anime? (It Could Be Coming Soon)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been eagerly waiting to see the franchise come back with a new anime series soon, and an official announcement for a potential Steel Ball Run anime could be on the way very soon. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime last hit screens with Stone Ocean back in 2022 (and international territories in 2023 through Netflix), and ever since fans have been waiting to see the next part get its official adaptation. The wait for this new anime has been a tough one, but it seems like it could be ending soon enough with a place perfect for a new anime announcement.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has announced an upcoming special event for the franchise celebrating the “past and future” of the anime coming next April. This new “JOJODAY” fan event will be taking place on April 12th in Japan, and more concrete details for the event will be revealed at a later date. Stars from the anime’s past will be around to celebrate the event, and if there’s going to be a Steel Ball Run anime in the future this will be the perfect place to announce one. So we could be getting new information very soon.

Does JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Have a New Anime on the Way?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean last released in Japan back in 2022, and there’s been enough time to start development on a new anime project in the years since. Assuming David Production will be behind the new season just like the previous seasons, the studio’s current work with Fire Force‘s final season might be the only thing holding a Steel Ball Run anime back. With Fire Force returning for new episodes beginning next year, Steel Ball Run might not be that far behind. At the very least by next Spring, David Production should have a more freed up schedule.

April 12th is likely going to be the place that a Steel Ball Run anime will be announced, if one is indeed in the works. Fans could be even luckier, however, if JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure instead announces the Part 7 anime later this month as part of Shueisha’s jump Festa 2025 convention. The announcement could end up being a confirmation that a new anime project is in the works with next April’s event then being where more details are revealed. Either way, the last time an event like this happened for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure we got Stone Ocean announced out of it.

What Is Steel Ball Run Anyway?

Funny enough, Steel Ball Run is one of the most anticipated anime in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s line up overall. Following the end of Part 6, the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure timeline enters a whole new alternative version of reality. While there are a few connections and references to the original timeline, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is a whole new continuity that continues with Part 8 and 9 later. This one is set within the late 1800s as Johnny Joestar as he enters the Steel Ball Run, a wild race across America.

Thanks to its unique character, rebooting the franchise story, and more Steel Ball Run is likely going to be the biggest new anime release for the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise in years. The manga releases are finally starting to launch in the United States, so if fans are curious to read up more on Part 7 before the new anime maybe hits, now is the best time to do so before the (steel) ball gets rolling in full.