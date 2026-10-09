Crunchyroll’s Highly Anticipated Ghost of Tsushima Anime Gets Bad News

Earlier this year, at a press conference held by Crunchyroll, it was announced that Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima video game would receive a new anime adaptation titled Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. It was exciting news, and fans were thrilled to see another video game franchise receive an expanded vision. Among the many details announced, it was also revealed that the anime was aiming for a 2027 release window. However, new information has just been unveiled at New York Comic Con, pushing back the release date.

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To be specific, the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima anime adaptation is now aiming for a 2028 release window. Additionally, new cast members for the anime have been announced, including Mayumi Saco and Shinya Fukumatsu, although their roles have yet to be revealed. That said, Saco is known for playing Tomoe in the game, while Shinya is known for his many roles in the anime industry, including Bomb in One-Punch Man. Although the anime has been delayed, the additional cast details hint that development is moving forward rather than the project being backlogged or cancelled.

Crunchyroll’s Ghost of Tsushima Anime Adaptation Is Aiming Big Despite the Delay

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The details revealed for the anime so far have only reinforced that the project is aiming for high quality. This stems from the involvement of anime studio Kamikaze Douga, known for creating Star Wars: Visions’ “The Duel” and Batman Ninja, with Takanobu Mizuno, the director of the former, also returning for Ghost of Tsushima‘s upcoming anime adaptation. This already gives the anime the potential to stand out, while the additional information hints that voice actors like Saco could be returning to reprise their roles, with more details potentially being unveiled in the future. Meanwhile, the source material also hints at how this anime could evolve in different directions.

Specifically, the anime’s title is Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, based on the expansion featuring multiple interesting characters, each with their own legends and unique strengths. However, the anime project has also hinted at capturing Jin Sakai’s main storyline, as suggested by a statement revealed earlier. This makes the upcoming anime particularly intriguing, especially given the visual teaser released earlier this year. Specifically, it features three characters, clearly suggesting that the story won’t focus solely on a lone samurai taking on the Mongol Empire but will instead follow multiple characters, potentially with three leading protagonists.

Based on what has been revealed, these legends could include Jin Sakai, Yuna, and, given the latest voice actor addition, Tomoe, Sensei Ishikawa’s legendary star pupil who rebels against the empire in her own way. With multiple storylines, the series could weave together the legends of these three characters into an original story built on the game’s foundation. Ultimately, Ghost of Tsushima has the potential to stand out as a video game anime adaptation thanks to its narrative possibilities. While the latest delay is unfortunate, it could give the project more time to become refined and complete before it begins streaming on Crunchyroll in 2028.