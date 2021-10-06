JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Tackles The Matrix in This Crossover Sketch

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is moving forward with its own series these days as you can see with its manga and anime. Of course, the fandom is hyped as creator Hirohiko Araki is staying hard at work. This means the community is boosting the artist’s spirit in any way possible, and one artist is doing so with a special Matrix crossover.

The piece comes from Reddit courtesy of the artist Impossible_Surprise5. It was there the artist gave JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure the best kind of crossover. They mimicked Araki’s style to bring The Matrix to life, and this stylish piece proves how well the sci-fi film suits anime.

As you can see above, the commission shows Neo and Trinity in full anime style. Trinity is found to the left with a gun pointed forward and their dark hair pulled back tightly. Neo is shown to the right, and his trademark sunglasses are lit just right with a long leather trench coat in tow.

Clearly, this aesthetic suits the pair, and fans are hardly surprised. The Matrix is rooted in anime, and series like Ghost in the Shell directly inspired the iconic franchise. Sure, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure may not have linked up with the anime directly, but Araki’s style certainly suits the hit movie series.

Hopefully, Araki will get the chance to dabble with The Matrix for real. After all, Hollywood is bringing The Matrix back for another run. A fourth movie is in production with Keanu Reeves leading, so there’s no doubt Araki would have fun inking the actor. But for now, the artist is hard at work on his next manga as the Jojolion finale ended with the announcement of a new series. JoJo Land is coming, and Araki seems to have big plans in mind for the installment.

What do you think of this crossover celebration? Do you think The Matrix suits JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and its iconic style?