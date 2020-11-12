JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Features Spicy Lady Trish

✖

One of the premiere characters of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's fifth season was definitely Trish, the daughter of the antagonist Diavolo, and one fan has perfectly captured the aesthetic of the female warrior that helped bring to life the Stand of Spicy Lady, aka Spice Girl. Trish's Stand had the unique power, on top of being able to deliver a series of machine gun style punches like so many other Stands, to transform objects that she hits to change into a rubber like material, which came especially in handy when her, Giorno, and their friends were fighting Notorious BIG on a flying plane!

Instagram Cosplayer Haori Senpai shared this impressive take on the daughter of Diavolo, who was lucky enough to survive the battle against her father, but did not join Giorno when he ascended to the head of the Italian mafia known as Passione:

What do you think of this impressive JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Stands!