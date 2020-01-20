JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Rare Trish Look to Life

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans might already be looking towards the potential anime future of the series and the promising new heroines coming in the next part, but the fifth part of the series has been one of the most popular yet. Golden Wind ended its anime run last year after several weeks of dominating conversations, and out of all the memorable characters introduced one of the many fans wanted to see more of every week was Trish Una. With a direct tie to the villain of the season, Trish provided some of the more interesting dynamics throughout the story.

Eventually becoming a hilarious and full fledged member of the Bucciarati Gang following their fights with the Hitman Team, Trish continued to provide strong examples as to why she was not only a capable fighter but capable of far more than her absentee criminal father gave her credit for.

It’s why cosplay looks for Trish are always so strong when artists decide to bring her to life! This take on her from artist @rowing_away (who you can find on Instagram here) puts a cool new spin with a rare color scheme of the character that only briefly appeared in a single color spread of the original manga and in the anime’s second opening theme. Check it out below:

One of the coolest parts of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s anime productions are the many scenes that play with color. Taking cues from Araki’s original works that often showed his characters in increasingly cool and stylish ways, characters aren’t limited to their default looks. To heighten the intensity of a particular scene, the color scheme will completely change and plays with shadows and the like.

Trish was always the coolest results of these color scheme plays, and this cosplay is a strong example as to why it should happen more often! Hoping to see more of Trish someday? Which color scheme do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Golden Wind was the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series that wrapped up its anime run last year. It follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The fifth season was received so well that fans are currently anxious to see when the next part of the manga will get the anime treatment too. You can currently find the series now streaming on Crunchyroll, and the English dub of the series is now airing on Saturday nights as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block.