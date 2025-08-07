JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Shares Surprise Crossover With One of The Worst Rated Movies of 2025

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans are awaiting the arrival of the next chapter of the anime adaptation, Steel Ball Run. Focusing on a horse race taking place across North America in the late 1800s, the storyline is routinely thought of as one of the franchise’s best, though that is not the story we here at ComicBook.com are talking about here. In a surprise twist, a past Joestar-focused storyline has made its way to a film that has received a “0%” on Rotten Tomatoes and is being highly discussed on social media. War of The Worlds is making waves, and the Joestars, perhaps unfortunately, are a part of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ice Cube-led film was made by Amazon Prime Video, taking a wild new approach to the H.G. Wells classic story. Rather than taking place in the past, the new film sees Cube’s character attempting to fight back against an alien invasion from behind a computer screen. Over the course of the film, we learn that Cube’s fictional son has a bit more in common with his old man than he would expect, though the young character’s love of anime is his own. During several scenes, you can spot a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable poster hanging in the background, proving that even though the film has low ratings, it knows its anime.

amazon prime video

What Critics Are Saying About War of The Worlds

When it comes to critics’ thoughts on the recent Ice Cube film, most held nothing back when it came to their displeasure for the Amazon-produced film. The outlet Empire, for example, shared the following sentiment, “A risible attempt to modernise classic science-fiction by adding WhatsApp and political chicanery. This thin, frenetic, soulless adaptation is misguided moviemaking cubed.” The Daily Telegraph also released their contempt for War of The Worlds, saying, “It is silly, shoddy and features far too much of rapper-turned-leading man Ice Cube staring at a computer screen while looking as if he’s working through a reasonably urgent digestive ailment.”

If you dare to give War of The Worlds a shot, here’s how Amazon describes the plot of the film, “Will Radford (Ice Cube), a top cyber-security analyst for Homeland Security, who spends his days tracking potential threats to national security through a mass surveillance program. That is, until an attack by an unknown entity leads him to question whether the government is hiding something from him… and the rest of the world. Set against a backdrop of surveillance, mass data collection, and government-tech collusion, the film explores urgent themes of privacy vs. security, family vs. work, and humanity vs. control. With nods to Orwell’s 1984 and powered by a screenlife-style format, this refresh of H.G. Wells’ classic novel resonates with today’s digital anxieties.”

Want to see where else the Joestars pop up in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.