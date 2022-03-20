One new anime movie has become such a quick hit that it currently has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes! Anime has been steadily growing in prominence over the last few years as not only are anime films quickly becoming some of the highest performing films at the international box office, but the ones that branch off of also popular TV anime series take this success to a whole new level. That’s especially the case with the newest example of this, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which has started to make its run through international territories this month after first releasing in Japan last year.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has made its debut in North America and has gone on to a huge success with fans at the box office already, and not only that, but has been just as much of a success with critics. According to the Rotten Tomatoes score for Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the film is currently with a perfect 100% with 21 reviews counted and a 98% score with audiences (cataloging over 1000 ratings). This could change as more reviews start to roll in, but it’s certainly a great place to be at for the debut feature film for this franchise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re curious about what to expect from the new film, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s Rotten Tomatoes score? What did you think of the movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!