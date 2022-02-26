Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Panel Details For Anime Japan

Anime Japan is one of the biggest anime events of the year, with the convention taking place in Japan and allowing a number of major anime franchises to share plans that they have for the future. With the likes of Attack on Titan and My Hero Academia already confirming panels at this upcoming event, Jujutsu Kaisen has released new details for its panel at this event which is planning to reveal new details for the Shonen’s future when it comes to both its television series and prequel film.

The upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen panel at Anime Japan will see the voice actors for Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Gojo, Geto in attendance, with the franchise promising to discuss not just the anime television series and the prequel film, but also taking the opportunity to talk about the upcoming mobile video game titled Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade. The panel itself is set to take place on March 26th and is sure to answer any number of questions when it comes to the future of the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami, as both the anime and manga continue to tell the story of the students at Jujutsu Tech.

Anime Japan’s Official Twitter Account shared these new details regarding the Jujutsu Kaisen panel, with the event set to arrive in just a few weeks and will see other anime franchises such as Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia, Prince of Tennis, and more making appearances and revealing hints about their respective futures:

In the upcoming prequel movie, Jujutsu Kaisen will be handing the reins of hero to Yuta Okkotsu, a young student whose entry into the world of curses is far more tragic than Yuji’s as his cursed energy is tied to the loss of the love of his life. Joining Jujutsu Tech, expect plenty of major characters from the franchise to play heavy roles, including the Jujutsu Tech teacher Gojo Satoru, who is routinely voted as the most popular character of the Shonen franchise according to fans through numerous popularity polls.

What anime are you most excited to learn more about during this year’s Anime Japan? Are you more hyped for Jujutsu Kaisen’s prequel film or second season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.