Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Teases Sukuna’s Next Opponent

Jujutsu Kaisen has recently hit a new phase of the fight against Sukuna, and the cliffhanger from the manga’s newest chapter is setting up for the Curse’s next major opponent. Jujutsu Kaisen‘s manga has been working through an intense fight between Sukuna and Gojo with the latest chapters of the series as Gojo was finally freed from the confines of the Prison Realm since the Shibuya Incident arc. But through the fight fans have seen Gojo stacking up his power against Sukuna, but Sukuna seems to be getting stronger with each effort Gojo fires his way. This meant the others were getting ready for what could be next.

With the previous chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen seeing Gojo finally seem to get an edge over Sukuna and even looking like he was going to win the fight between the two of them, the newest chapter of the series revealed the opposite to be the case. Not only did Sukuna ultimately win the fight against Gojo, but it left Gojo dead as the chapter was coming to an end. The final moments then set up for the next fight against Sukuna as Hajime Kashimo jumps head first into area.

Who’s Fighting Sukuna Next After Gojo?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 236 opens with the surprising reveal that Gojo was indeed killed by Sukuna. Because while Gojo was able to find an edge over Sukuna’s ability, Sukuna himself had actually been using his ability to expand further beyond Gojo’s range and was using the events of the fight to make himself even stronger than Gojo was ever capable of. But with Gojo fallen, the rest of the fighters now need to face the reality that they will need to be standing up against Sukuna next.

Kashimo has been talking about his wanting to fight Sukuna ever since he was reincarnated for the Culling Game, and with the others using the immediate aftermath of Gojo’s death to temporarily mourn, he uses the opportunity to zip his way over to Sukuna. It’s not clear as to whether or not Kashimo will actually stand a chance against Gojo (especially since Gojo was killed for his efforts, and we’ve seen his overwhelming power in action), but now Sukuna’s next fight is already at hand.

