Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Welcomes Back Sukuna's Original Body

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is now moving on from the fight between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna with its next wave of fights, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter has brought back Sukuna's original form into the present day. The climax of the Culling Game arc has taken another deadly turn in the pages of Gege Akutami's original manga series as while it seemed like Gojo was finally figuring out how to deal with Sukuna, it was revealed that Gojo was actually nowhere near actually catching up. In fact, Sukuna was even more in control and killed Gojo as a result.

With Sukuna killing Gojo and making it a much tougher fight for Yuji Itadori and the others moving forward, the next fight immediately began in the manga as Hajime Kashimo jumped into the fray as he promised. He wanted to be the one to get the next shot at Sukuna following a loss from Gojo, and he's now starting to show off all of the techniques he had been holding back for this fight specifically. But as the newest chapter of the series reaches its end, it's clear that Sukuna is only getting stronger with the reveal of his original form.

(Photo: Shueisha)

JJK: Sukuna's Original Body Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 237 kicks off right after Kashimo began his fight after Sukuna, and Sukuna was able to begin to recover from all of the damage he took in the fight against Gojo. But as Kashimo started to lay on the pressure, it's soon explained that Sukuna had another way to repair all of the flesh on his body. It was a technique he could only use once, and something he had interrupted previously. This ends up being the transformation into his full Curse form, bringing his original body back to the present day.

He no longer resembles anything like the Megumi Fushiguro body he stole beforehand, and once again looks like the full King of Curses form that he had in the previous era. This means that Sukuna has taken his full form, and now it's a matter of seeing whether or not Yuji and the others will be able to defeat such a powerful monster that's only getting more unstoppable.

Do you think there's a way to stop Gojo now that he's brought back his original form?