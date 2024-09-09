Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Shares First Look at Stage Play With Yuta, Geto, and More

Jujutsu Kaisen has announced a new live-action stage play will be taking on Jujutsu Kaisen 0 next. Original series creator Gege Akutami surprised fans everywhere with the announcement that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga would be ending its run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this month. The franchise might be ending its manga as Yuji Itadori and the others ready for their grand finale, but it's far from the end of all the new releases for the series that we'll be seeing in the future. That includes a newly announced stage play coming to Japan later this year.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has announced it will be getting a new stage play coming to Tokyo this December, and Osaka in January 2025. This new stage play will feature a live band, and star Yuki Ogoe as Yuta Okkotsu and Rei Fujita as Suguru Geto. The two leads are at the center of the conflict for the prequel story, and thus headline the first look at the new play with its special poster. You can check out the poster for the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stage play below.

(Photo: Poster for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 stage play - Shueisha)

What Is the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Stage Play?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with Live Band unfortunately does not have any plans to hit outside of Japan as of the time of this publication. The new play is directed by Kensaku Kobayashi, and will feature a script written by Kohei Kiyasu. Yuki Ogoe and Rei Fujita are currently the only members of the cast revealed as of this initial announcement as Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto respectively, but it has yet to be revealed who will be filling out the rest of the live-action cast (or if they might carry over from the previous Jujutsu Kaisen stage play). It will be coming to Japan later this December.

The story for the stage play will be adapting Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is a special story set before the events of the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga series. Originally crafted first by Gege Akutami as a limited four chapter series, with the original title of Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, this story introduces fans to Yuta Okkotsu. He's a Special Grade level sorcerer who has got a curse power so dangerous that he's immediately sentenced to execution before his new mentor, Satoru Gojo, steps in to help.

Why Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Important?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a very important part of the overall Jujutsu Kaisen story. Not only does it feature the first canonical appearances of Yuta, Geto, Gojo, and more, but it also fills in some of the gaps that turn into huge questions by the time the Shibuya Incident kicks off. It's why Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was adapted into a full feature film before the release of the TV anime's second season, so that fans could see Yuta's role in it all as Geto grew into a more dangerous foe than ever expected.

Although Yuta was eventually replaced as the main character by Yuji in the main series (who ends up having a similar central conflict at the start of the series), Yuta returns to Jujutsu Kaisen following the Shibuya Incident. He'll be playing a much larger role in the series moving forward as the TV anime is now in the works on returning for a third season. There's no release date or window for this new season as of the time of this publication, but it has been confirmed to be adapting the Culling Game arc of Gege Akutami's original manga. Yuta's at the center of many of this arc's fights, so now is the time to get refreshed on the prequel if you haven't yet.