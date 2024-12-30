Jujutsu Kaisen Timeskip Makes One Fan-Favorite Romance Official

Jujutsu Kaisen might have come to an end earlier this Fall, but a special new chapter released after the final made one fan-favorite romance an official part of the canon. Jujutsu Kaisen ended its run with Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this Fall, and with it fans saw Gege Akutami’s original manga series end while leaving some big questions on the table. But the chance to remedy this came up with the official release of the manga’s final volume in Japan this month, and Akutami returned with a brand new chapter set after the grand finale that explores the fates of a few of the characters.

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 30 in Japan, series creator Gege Akutami released a brand new chapter that revealed more about a few characters after the end of the series. One of these looks was a time skip that jumped several years into the future that revealed what happened to Panda after all of the fights were over, and it revealed quite a lot about Yuta Okkotsu’s future. With the debut of Okkotsu’s grand children, it’s also revealed that he actually ended up with Maki Zenin some time after Jujutsu Kaisen ended.

Jujutsu Kaisen Makes Yuta x Maki Official

As further highlighted by @okkotsuloml on X, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s new epilogue chapter reveals Yuta Okkotsu’s grandchildren years in the future. It’s not exactly made clear who the grandmother of these children are, but there are some concrete clues that Yuta and Maki ended up together. Not only do the grandchildren share close similarities with the two of them, but it’s also revealed that Yuta eventually became the new head of the Gojo clan following Satoru Gojo’s death. He’d likely need some more support from Maki in that case, and their pairing makes a lot of sense.

There wasn’t a lot of romance in Jujutsu Kaisen as Yuji Itadori and the rest of the characters were so involved in life or death stakes every arc that there wasn’t really any time to think about anything else. As Jujutsu Sorcerers their lives are incredibly short, and the dissolution of the clans was something that the end of the series seemed to queue up with Maki eliminating the rest of the Zenin Clan, and Mei Mei taking over the New Shadow Style at the end of the original series. Thus this fusion of the Gojo and Zenin clans makes for an evolution of that idea.

Yuta Ending Up With Maki Makes Sense

Although there wasn’t enough time for love or romance to develop in Jujutsu Kaisen, there were a few couples that fans had hoped to see end up together. Yuta and Maki was one of those pairings as the two have had a close bond since the events of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel. When they first met with one another, Maki was key in helping Yuta develop into the Special Grade Sorcerer we see in the main series later. And after Yuta returned to full time action in the series, the two went back to their now classic dynamic.

Though it’s not concretely confirmed that the two ended up together in the future, the two of them have such distinct characteristics that it’s hard to imagine someone other than a member of the Zenin clan led to a grandchild with the same kind of glare as Maki. And given that it’s just Maki and Megumi left, Yuta really could only end up with one of them to continue their respective bloodlines all those years after the original series came to an end.