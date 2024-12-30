Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ending Broke One Hilarious Shonen Jump Curse

With the conclusion of My Hero Academia and Jujutsu Kaisen, Weekly Shonen Jump is entering a brand-new era of serialized works showcasing the talents of shonen manga artists from across the industry. With these iconic series coming to an end, so to does age-old traditions found within the magazine. Jujutsu Kaisen joined in with breaking one of these traditions – or perhaps curses, in this case – with the release of the official epilogue.

Traditionally, when a popular shonen series comes to an end, the creator will oftentimes release a collection of epilogue chapters to tie up any loose ends left behind in a series’ final arc. Hilariously, many of these epilogues will feature the main protagonist boasting an unflattering haircut. Yuji Itadori made his final appearance in the epilogue for Jujutsu Kaisen, sporting a haircut that was surprisingly fashionable and kept Yuji’s original vibes intact.

Other Shonen Jump series, like Bleach, Naruto, and My Hero Academia, have seen their protagonists take on horrific hairstyles to send them off. Other magazines have suffered a similar plague, with fans criticizing Eren’s hairstyle when he made his final appearance in Attack on Titan. While a small nitpick of the artistry and character designs, it’s a trope that’s joked about as opposed to being a legitimate critique of the finale.

Yuji broke the "Shitty Haircut at the end of the manga" Curse pic.twitter.com/N6qDgrPVI1 — DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 28, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ending Has Been Met With Harsh Critique From Longtime Fans

While Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most profitable franchises in the anime and manga industry, many longtime fans of the series have spoken out regarding their disappointment toward the grand finale – especially with the epilogue. Without divulging too many spoilers regarding where each of the surviving characters ends up after defeating Sukuna, fans have spoken out about how the ending felt rushed and left too many plot threads open to fan interpretation.

Namely, for many, while it was a welcome surprise to see part of the epilogue from the perspective of Maki and Yuta’s grandchildren, it also didn’t show off how any of these characters looked after recovering from everything they’d been through. Readers get an opportunity to see Nobara reunite with her mother and, of course, see Yuji finally go on what seems to be a date with Yuko.

Despite the pushback for the writing at the end of the series, Gege Akutami spoke fondly of his experiences during Jump Festa 2025, thanking fans for their dedication and for following the series over the years. He went on to praise the ongoing anime adaptation, stating that the director for the anime, Goshozono, had done an incredible job bringing the work to life and that he’s excited for fans to see where the Culling Games arc will take the story in the anime.

