Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Makes Big Power Shift With a Surprising Assassination

Jujutsu Kaisen will be officially coming to an end in just two more chapters, and the manga's latest update is tying up all the final loose ends with a surprise assassination. Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending its run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine later this month after six years of serialization, and with it has ended the long fight against Sukuna. With this fight over, Yuji Itadori and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers are now recovering from everything that's happened as they try and get back to some sense of normalcy after such an intense period.

Now that the Shinjuku Showdown arc has officially come to an end with Sukuna's defeat, Jujutsu Kaisen has been spending these final chapters seeing all of the characters recover from all that has happened. This also includes a period in the newest chapter as they discuss how each of their respective plans against Sukuna worked or didn't work out, and it turns out that Mei Mei was a lot more involved in the ending than expected as she has been working behind the scenes to benefit herself by killing off the former head of New Shadow Style.

(Photo: Mei Mei in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 - Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen Kills Off a New Character

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 269 sees Yuji, Yuta and the others apologizing to one another for how much or how little they were able to help in the fight against Sukuna. It all worked out at the end of the day, so everyone realizes that they're all just talking in circles. So it's time to look ahead to the future. It's explained that Mei Mei actually opened up the use of New Shadow Style with her actions. It used to be a technique only available to a single family thanks to a Binding Vow on the technique.

Kusakabe explained that the inventor of the technique, Sadatsuna Ashiya, put a Binding Vow on New Shadow Style to keep it from leaking to Jujutsu Sorcerers. But as the generations rolled on, New Shadow Style lost its public benefit and the use of Simple Domain eventually became what she describes as a "trade secret." The way it's been managed now is that the clan with New Shadow Style kept it to themselves as they continued to enlist new sorcerers to teach them and further enforce the Binding Vow.

What Happens to New Shadow Style Now?

New Shadow Style is something that could help Jujutsu Sorcerers who don't have Cursed Techniques fight against enemies. There are other imposed limits from the Binding Vow like not being able to refuse an order from the clan after learning the technique, and it apparently absorbs the lifestyle of the clan's members. With only the leader being able to dispel the Binding Vow, it's explained that Kusakabe has become the new head of the style. It turns out Mei Mei actually sought out the former head and killed them in secret.

Her plan is for Ui Ui to eventually become the head of New Shadow Style, and collect fees from future additions to the New Shadow Style Clan. It turns out that this clan wanted to quietly build the power of New Shadow Style and eventually stand up to the big three families, but Mei Mei put a stop to it before that happened. She was angered at the fact that sorcerers couldn't even use Simple Domain and thus lost their lives in the fights, and made sure to take out this threat before it got worse. All in secret while everything else was going on. So while she didn't fight in the final battle, Mei Mei plays a big role in the ending.