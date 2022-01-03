Jujutsu Kaisen Shares Official Promo for Coca-Cola: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen has released an official collaboration commercial with Coca-Cola for the launch of the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in theaters in Japan! The first season of the anime adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was such a success that it not only multiplied the sales of that original manga, but continued with a debut feature film effort. This new movie adapts the official prequel series set before the events of the main story, and now fans in Japan have been able to check out the new Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie for themselves as it makes its way through theaters.

Such a movie watching experience is going to need some beverages, so Jujutsu Kaisen 0 collaborated with Coca-Cola for a special new commercial. It sees Yuji Itadori (who unfortunately misses out on the events of the new movie since it takes place a year before he got involved with the Jujutsu Sorcerer world) watching the film while enjoying the beverage before he’s punched by the same training doll he had to overcome before when learning how to harness Cursed Energy. You can check out the special Jujutsu Kaisen and Coca-Cola collaborative commercial below as spotted by @kaikaikitan on Twitter:

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 dropped in theaters in Japan on December 24th, and reports about its box office performance have touted that it has done pretty well for itself over the holiday. There has yet to be any word on a potential international release for the new movie just yet, but fans are hoping to get that release later this year. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 fleshes out some very important pieces of the past along with dropping some big hints about the future of the series that will become even more clear in a potential second season.

Unfortunately, a second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to be announced either. It might take a while for one to happen considering how busy Studio MAPPA is this year with the likes of Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 2, Chainsaw Man, and more, but it’s also very likely we’ll see the anime again someday considering the success of both that first season and new movie.

What do you think about this special collaboration between Jujutsu Kaisen and Coca-Cola? Are you hoping to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 for yourself someday? Are you hoping more for a full second season instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!