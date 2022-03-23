Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Brings Gojo’s Own Sukuna Makeover to Life

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay has imagined what Satoru Gojo would look like if he were the one possessed by Sukuna instead! While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently introducing fans to when Yuta Okkotsu first started in Jujutsu High School, many fans’ first introduction to this new world was through the eyes of Yuji Itadori. He was suddenly thrown into the deep end when had ingested a cursed finger and soon become possessed by one of the strongest cursed spirits in existence. But what would it have looked like if another character had eaten this finger and become possessed instead?

One of the more popular alternate reality versions of Sukuna has fans imagining what it would be like if Gojo’s body was taken over instead. Not only would their combined power make for one of the deadliest fighters in the series as a whole (which means it’s great that it didn’t happen that way), but it would make for a much cooler look for Gojo overall much like how Yuji himself changes during each possession. As for what that would look like, now fans don’t have to imagine too hard as artist @vega.cos has brought this cool version of Goku’s Sukuna to life with awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily it won’t be too long before we see Sukuna in action again as Jujutsu Kaisen will be returning for Season 2 some time next year. If that’s too long of a wait, however, you can currently see more of Gojo in action as part of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. If you’re curious about what to expect from the new film from Gojo and all of the returning fan favorites from the anime’s first season, you can find ComicBook.com’s review of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started:

“It’s an absolutely stunning work of animation that surpasses anything seen in the TV anime. It’s in everything from the lighting to the impressive fluidity in both the smallest character moments to the action sequences. Each of those sequences is different in its own way as well, and are a feast for the eyes and ears. Both the casts of the Japanese and English dubbed audio (both of which were viewed for the purposes of this review) knock it out of the park in this regard, with Megumi Ogata and Kayleigh McKee serving as major standouts of each cast respectively. It feels like an elevated experience, and that’s hard to do with a TV series that’s already highly praised for these aspects.”

What do you think? Do you think Sukuna would be able to take over Gojo’s body? What would have happened if Gojo ate the finger instead? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Jujutsu Kaisen in the comments!