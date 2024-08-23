Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Blows Minds With Kejaku

The Shibuya Incident Arc featured plenty of deaths when it came to Jujutsu Kaisen’s cast of supernatural energy users and the vast majority met their demise thanks to Suguru Geto’s machinations. While the big bad of season two had a plan in mind to take Gojo off the board, it didn’t involve killing the blindfold-wearing teacher. Locking the Jujutsu Tech sensei within the Prison Realm, Geto was able to put his plan into motion for both Shibuya and the upcoming Culling Game. Now, one cosplayer has brought both Geto and his “friend” Kenjaku to life thanks to some pitch-perfect cosplay.

One of the biggest shocks of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season was the reveal that Suguru Geto had in fact died thanks to the events of the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Dying at the hands of his friend Gojo, the anime series saw Geto somehow mysteriously return though he had a scar along the top of his forehead. During the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Suguru revealed himself to Satoru, shocking him for long enough to entrap him within the Prison Realm. Before Gojo was confined, Geto revealed that he was not in fact “Suguru Geto” but was instead the villainous Kenjaku, an ancient antagonist that jumped from body to body in a bid to gain immortality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kenjaku Rises

Kenjaku’s big reveal in Jujutsu Kaisen was one of the shonen’s biggest and most disgusting moments, as “Geto” would pop off the top of his head to prove his true identity. While Geto and Kenjaku aren’t the same person, their goals have aligned somewhat as Kenjaku has been looking to create a world where cursed energy users reign supreme above humanity. In an effort to accomplish this, the Culling Game was created which will be a big part of the anime’s third season.

Studio MAPPA quickly confirmed that a third season for Jujutsu Kaisen was in the works, though there has yet to be a release date for Yuji Itadori’s return. As bleak as the Shibuya Incident Arc was, Yuji will have some major new threats to deal with. As the manga prepares to come to an end, there are still some major events that will hit the small screen.

Want to follow along with the events of Jujutsu Tech? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Jujutsu Kaisen and its heroes.