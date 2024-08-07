Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares New Info About Gojo’s Childhood

Jujutsu Kaisen is in the middle on an intense arc, but for creator Gege Akutami, he is taking things one day at a time. Readers are hanging on every word of the manga, and despite some gnarly developments, fans are crossing their fingers for Gojo Satoru. The man has become a mascot thanks to his popularity, and Jujutsu Kaisen fans want nothing but the best for Gojo. So as a gift to fans, Akutami felt it was time to shed some light on the hero’s past.

And this time, the flashback goes well beyond high school. In a recent Q&A with fans, the man behind Jujutsu Kaisen answered 30+ questions about Gojo, and it was there we got a special peek at the sorcerer’s childhood years.

One of the first questions asked was about Gojo’s choice to attend school. It turns out the boy was eager to study at an actual high school as Gojo home schooled by his clan since he was very young.

“It was Gojo’s wish, he was fed up with his overbearing family,” Akutami explained (via Myamura). Continuing, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator was asked whether Gojo was kept isolated from the world outside jujutsu study given his place in the clan. It turns out the elders tried to contain Gojo, but as we know, such a task is nigh impossible.

“Not really, although his training as a jujutsu sorcerer and his education as a member of one of the big three clans were rigidly implemented. He often skipped and escaped, so he had a fair amount of fun.”

Born to the Gojo clan in Kyoto, our hero spent little time at the family compound as his power necessitated his studies. Akutami says Gojo didn’t even form a local dialect from Kyoto as he was brought to Tokyo for training so often. From birth to high school, Gojo was carefully overseen by his clan’s elders, so he was more than ready to study at Tokyo Jujutsu High. And of course, the events of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory arc went on to detail those formative years for the boy.

