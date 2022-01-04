Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares Cool Sketches for New Year’s Zodiac

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Yuji Itadori, a high schooler that ingests the fingers of the king of curses to combat supernatural threats. With the Shonen series created by Gege Akutami tearing up the box office via Japanese theaters, the mangaka has shared a new bizarre sketch that gets both Yuji and Todo into the spirit of the year of the Tiger, the current year for the Chinese Zodiac, as many other artists in the manga field have done.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime didn’t just introduce us to Yuji and his fellow classmates such as Nobara and Megumi, it also took the opportunity to explore another branch of the high school. Setting up an arc that saw two schools steeped in the supernatural battling one another, the season introduced us to the loud-mouthed Todo, who made himself Yuji’s best friend, whether the protagonist liked it or not. Following their first encounter, they were put in front of one of the strongest opponents they ever faced, learning to work in unison to nearly destroy the creepy antagonist, that is until Gojo entered the fray.

The Unofficial Twitter Account of Jujutsu Kaisen shared this new art from Shonen creator Gege Akutami, taking both Yuji and Todo and giving them a feline aesthetic that they have never received in either the manga or anime, but certainly, does well in getting them into the spirit of the new year according to the Zodiac:

While Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is currently bringing in major profits in theaters in Japan, MAPPA has been tight-lipped about whether the television series will be returning for season two. Though a second season isn’t confirmed, there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted to the small screen and considering how popular the anime series has become, we are confident in saying that it’s only a matter of time before we see Yuji and his fellow sorcerers make a major comeback.

What do you think of this hilariously disturbing new art?