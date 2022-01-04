My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates the Year’s Zodiac with New Sketch

My Hero Academia is set to have a big 2022, with the sixth season set to arrive this fall and the manga continuing to ramp things up for the final battle between the heroes and villains of the UA Academy universe. With creator Kohei Horikoshi continuing to tell the story of Deku, the Shonen mangaka has unveiled new art to help in ringing in the year of the Tiger, drawing the Wild, Wild Pussycats to honor the Chinese Zodiac.

The WIld, Wild Pussycats are a foursome of heroes that wear their feline aesthetic proudly, with each of them holding a different Quirk that are able to work in unison. Unfortunately for the quartet, they ran afoul of the villain All For One, who was able to steal the Quirk of member Tomoko Shiretoko, aka Ragdoll. Formerly having the ability to use her Quirk, “Search”, to keep track of up to one hundred people and learn their weak points. With All For One now having this power, the Pussycats are down a serious power, but Tomoko remains a part of the team regardless of the loss of her superpower.

Kohei Horikoshi shared this new sketch for 2022, featuring the Wild, Wild Pussycats as the perfect examples of feline heroes that work well for the year of the Tiger, and are set to play a big role in the upcoming sixth season of My Hero Academia’s anime which will adapt the major war between the heroes and villains of the War Arc:

The latest Jump Festa event has a panel dedicated to My Hero Academia which not only gave fans a new look at the upcoming War Arc, but also took the opportunity to have the mangaka responsible for the creation of Deku and his friends revealing that he had around one year of story left before bringing the series to a close. With the current storyline titled “The Final Act,” and seeing the heroes and villains set on a collision course that will be the biggest to date, it’s certainly likely that Horikoshi has an ending already in mind for the young heroes of UA Academy.

What do you think of this new sketch from My Hero Academia's creator?