Jujutsu Kaisen Sale Slashes Digital Manga for Limited Time

One of the biggest new anime that has arrived this fall season is Jujutsu Kaisen, a Shonen series that has been tearing up the charts in the world of manga and now, you can pick up some of the chapters of the series for a low price for a limited time! The series takes a similar page from anime franchises such as Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, introducing supernatural elements and creatures that revolve around "curses" and a class of high schoolers that find themselves dragged into a terrifying new world of ghosts and monsters!

Jujutsu Kaisen debuted last week, with the series being animated by the fine folks at Studio MAPPA, the same animation studio that is responsible for the upcoming fourth and final season of Attack On Titan. Yuji Itadori acts as the protagonist for this Shonen series, finding himself eating a severed finger in order to survive an assault by a terrifying monster. Much like Ichigo Kurosaki in the Shonen series of Bleach, Yuji now has to deal with a unique personality that resides within himself, vying for control as a result of accessing the "curse" via the severed finger. With the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Noblesse dropping this fall, Jujutsu Kaisen has hit the ground floor running when it comes to the competition!

Viz Media presented the limited time sale that will let anime fans pick up individual volumes of Jujutsu Kaisen's manga until October 11th, giving readers the opportunity to learn more about the series as the anime continues to release new episodes on a weekly basis:

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is on sale now! Shop now and get digital volumes for $4.99 each. Sale ends 10/11. Shop: https://t.co/7X9tsbqUil pic.twitter.com/dKtKaDKu7b — VIZ 🌸 Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is out now! (@VIZMedia) October 6, 2020

With series such as The Promised Neverland and Demon Slayer ending their stories via their manga installments, there's definitely room for Jujutsu Kaisen to ascend the ladder when it comes to the world of anime. With the first episode of the anime being universally praised by fans, we would imagine that the Shonen series has a long future ahead of it.

