10 Best Jujutsu Kaisen Episodes to Get Excited for Season 3

As the anticipation for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 builds, fans are eager to dive back into the dark, action-packed world of sorcerers and cursed spirits. The upcoming season is set to adapt the highly anticipated “Culling Game” arc: a brutal battle royale orchestrated by the insidious Kenjaku that will push the characters to their absolute limits, show Yuta Okkotsku back in Tokyo at his full strength, and introduce a slew of new, powerful players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To properly prepare for the chaos and excitement that awaits, there’s no better way than to revisit some of the anime’s most impactful and thrilling episodes. These selections not only showcase the series’ signature blend of intricate cursed techniques and visceral combat, but also highlight key character developments and plot points that will be crucial for understanding the stakes of the Culling Game. Get ready to refresh your memory and rekindle your excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable new season!

1) “Hidden Inventory, Part 4″ (Season 2, Episode 4)

This episode is a masterclass in showcasing the tragic turning point for Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, picking up on the heels of a massive cliffhanger: Toji Fushiguro killing Riko Amanai and leaving Gojo for dead. The raw emotion, the devastating betrayal, and the unraveling of their friendship are all brought to life with stunning animation and poignant storytelling. It’s a foundational episode that explains the ideological rift between the two strongest sorcerers and sets the stage for Geto’s eventual descent into villainy, directly impacting the events of the Shibuya Incident and, by extension, the Culling Game.

The fight choreography is exceptional, particularly Gojo’s awakening as “the Honored One” and his subsequent ruthless display of power against Toji Fushiguro. Witnessing Gojo shed his carefree persona and embrace his true strength is chilling and exhilarating, exquisitely brought to life by Kaiji Tang’s captivating voice performance. This episode provides crucial context for Gojo’s isolation and the burden of his power, which becomes a central theme in the larger narrative, especially with his current predicament. Understanding this past is vital for appreciating the future of the jujutsu world.

2) “Nonstandard” (Season 1, Episode 20)

“Nonstandard” stands out for its incredible display of teamwork and growth, primarily between Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo. The episode features their joint fight against the Special Grade Cursed Spirit Hanami during the Kyoto Goodwill Event. Todo’s eccentric mentorship and Yuji’s rapid adaptation to his combat style lead to some of the most dynamic and entertaining fight sequences in the entire series, culminating in Yuji’s impressive consecutive Black Flashes.

Beyond the superb action, this episode is critical for establishing Todo’s unique perspective and his unexpected, yet effective bond with Yuji. Their bizarre but genuine camaraderie is a refreshing contrast to the grim realities of the jujutsu world and the tragedy that is to come from the series. It also gives us a taste of Gojo’s overwhelming power with the reveal of Hollow Technique: Purple, reminding us of the immense strength that the forces of good possess, a strength that will be desperately needed in the Culling Game.

3) “Thunderclap” (Season 2, Episode 16)

This episode is an unadulterated spectacle of power, focusing on the brutal clash between Sukuna and Jogo during the Shibuya Incident. The animation reaches dizzying new heights as Sukuna, inhabiting Yuji’s body, unleashes a torrent of destructive cursed energy. Jogo, despite his immense strength as a Special Grade cursed spirit, is utterly outmatched, highlighting the terrifying gulf between even the strongest curses and the King of Curses.

“Thunderclap” is a pure adrenaline rush, demonstrating the sheer destructive potential of Sukuna and hinting at the true horror he represents. It also finally reveals Megumi Fushiguro’s untamed shikigami, Mahoraga. Though hinted at throughout the series, “Thunderclap” shows Mahoraga in full glory battling against Sukuna, who ultimately defeats the shikigami and in turn, saves Megumi from suspended death. This display of Sukuna’s might is a stark reminder of the immense threat he poses, a threat that will only escalate in the Culling Game arc as his influence continues to spread.

4) “Right and Wrong, Part 3” (Season 2, Episode 20)

As the Shibuya Incident reaches its devastating climax, this episode focuses on the harrowing experiences of Yuji Itadori as he grapples with the aftermath of Sukuna’s rampage and the shocking turn of events for his best friend, Nobara Kugisaki. The sheer despair and helplessness Yuji feels is palpable, making this a deeply emotional and character-driven episode. It forces Yuji to confront the horrific consequences of his existence as Sukuna’s vessel and reinforce what he and his friends are fighting for, setting him on a path of profound personal growth and determination.

The return of Aoi Todo provides a much-needed beacon of hope amidst the devastation, reigniting Yuji’s fighting spirit. Their reunion, though brief, is a powerful moment that emphasizes the importance of their bond and how much Todo believes in Yuji when he needs a friend the most. This episode is crucial for understanding the emotional toll of the Shibuya Incident and the resolve of characters like Yuji, who will undoubtedly carry these burdens into the Culling Game.

5) “Transformation” (Season 2, Episode 21)

This episode delivers the long-awaited and utterly visceral showdown between Yuji Itadori and Mahito, a battle that has been building since the first season and the litany of atrocities Mahito committed. The fight is a brutal ballet of cursed energy and physical combat, pushing both characters to their absolute limits. Yuji’s unwavering determination to land blow after blow, despite Mahito’s insidious Idle Transfiguration, is a testament to his resilience and newfound understanding of his role as a sorcerer. Yuji is not only fighting for the future, but to avenge those Mahito killed, including Junpei Yoshino, Kento Namami, and Nobara Kugisaki.

The animation in this episode is nothing short of phenomenal, capturing the fluid and grotesque nature of Mahito’s techniques and the raw power of Yuji’s strikes. It’s a deeply satisfying culmination of their rivalry, as Yuji finally corners his tormentor and delivers a series of devastating blows amidst an imaginary backdrop of snow and a pack of ravenous wolves. This intense confrontation marks a significant turning point for Yuji’s character, showcasing his growth and hardening him for the trials that await him in the Culling Game. After experiencing tragedy upon tragedy in the Shibuya Incident, Yuji’s win against Mahito was a sorely needed victory for viewers.

6) “Shibuya Incident – Gate, Close” (Season 2, Episode 23)

The official conclusion to the Shibuya Incident arc, this episode ties up many loose ends while simultaneously unraveling the terrifying implications of Kenjaku’s master plan. We witness the full extent of the chaos unleashed and the devastating impact on the jujutsu world. The episode sets a grim tone for the future, highlighting the fragility of human-sorcerer relations and the new, dangerous landscape that lies ahead.

Crucially, this episode features the long-awaited return of Special Grade sorcerer Yuta Okkotsu, a character of immense power and importance from Jujutsu Kaisen 0. His reintroduction, coupled with his declaration of intent to kill Yuji, immediately raises the stakes and introduces a powerful new dynamic heading into the Culling Game. The final moments of this episode are a chilling preview of the challenges and betrayals that will define the upcoming arc.

7) “The Origin of Obedience – 2” (Season 1, Episode 23)

While often overshadowed by the Shibuya Incident, this episode from Season One is a pivotal moment for Megumi Fushiguro, showcasing his growing power and his willingness to push his limits. The battle against the cursed womb brothers, Eso and Kechizu, culminates in Megumi’s incomplete Domain Expansion: Chimera Shadow Garden. This moment is a thrilling display of his potential and his evolving understanding of his own cursed technique.

Megumi’s decision to take a calculated risk and unleash his Domain Expansion, even in its incomplete form, signifies a crucial shift in his character from a self-sacrificing mindset to one of strategic self-preservation for the sake of his allies. This development is vital, as Megumi will play a central role in the Culling Game, where his intelligence and unique cursed technique will be indispensable.

8) “Small Fry and Reverse Retribution” (Season 1, Episode 9)

This early episode serves as a powerful introduction to the horrors of Mahito and the tragic consequences of his cruelty. The arc focusing on Junpei Yoshino is a heart-wrenching descent into despair, as Yuji witnesses firsthand the devastating effects of Mahito’s harrowing Idle Transfiguration. The emotional weight of this episode, as Yuji fails to save his friend, is a pivotal moment in his development, fueling his hatred for Mahito and his resolve to protect others.

The episode also introduces Yuji’s new mentor, Kento Nanami, whose calm demeanor and pragmatic approach provide a grounded contrast to Yuji’s raw emotions and Gojo’s shenanigans. Nanami’s insights into cursed energy and his dedication to his duties further highlight the harsh realities of being a jujutsu sorcerer. This episode establishes the emotional stakes and the ever-present danger that permeates the Jujutsu Kaisen world, a grim precursor to the Culling Game’s brutal nature.

9) “Shibuya Incident – Gate, Open” (Season 2, Episode 9)

“Assault” is the beginning of the Shibuya Incident arc and plunges viewers directly into the coordinated attack on Shibuya by Kenjaku and his allied curses. The sheer scale and meticulous planning of the villains are immediately evident, creating an atmosphere of intense tension and dread. This episode rapidly escalates the stakes, showing how the jujutsu sorcerers are strategically outmaneuvered and forced onto the defensive.

The episode also highlights Gojo’s overwhelming power as he single-handedly confronts a multitude of cursed spirits and transfigured humans. However, it’s also the episode where Kenjaku’s plan to seal Gojo is set into motion, leading to one of the most shocking and impactful moments in the entire series. Witnessing Gojo’s vulnerability at the sight of what he thinks is his dead best friend, despite his strength, sets the stage for the desperate struggles that define the rest of the arc and the path to the Culling Game.

10) “Accomplices” (Season 1, Episode 24)

The Season One finale, “Accomplices,” culminates in a thrilling tag-team battle between Yuji Itadori and Nobara Kugisaki against the Death Painting Wombs, Eso and Kechizu. This episode brilliantly showcases the unique synergy between Yuji and Nobara, highlighting their evolving combat styles and their unwavering trust in one another that redefines their friendship. Their combined cursed techniques and strategic thinking make for a dynamic and satisfying conclusion to the season.

This episode is a testament to the growth of the Tokyo Jujutsu High first-years and their potential as a formidable unit. The emotional impact of Nobara’s resonance and Yuji’s Black Flash on the cursed spirits adds a layer of depth to the action. The camaraderie and determination of all Jujutsu High students will be essential moving forward, especially as they face the unprecedented challenges and moral ambiguities of the Culling Game.