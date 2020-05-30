Jujutsu Kaisen Director Comments on Upcoming Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen had been one of the most popular manga stories running that didn't have an anime adaptation running conjointly, but with the announcement that Studio MAPPA would be bringing the series later this year, fans have been learning all they can about the series and the director of the show, Sunghoo Park, has lent his thoughts on the anime. Studio MAPPA has hit the news recently thanks in part to their taking the keys for the fourth season of Attack on Titan from Wit Studio, and Jujutsu Kaisen will certainly give fans a better look at what the animation studio is capable of!

The story of Jujutsu Kaisen follows a group of high schoolers dealing with the supernatural and "curses", with the protagonist being the student Yuuji Itadori who comes across a detached, cursed finger that inadvertently drags him into the magical conflicts. In protecting himself from a curse, he is able to discover the power that was held within the finger but simultaneously releases an ancient evil that is looking to tailor the world to its whims. Much like Shonen series such as Bleach and Yu Yu Hakusho, the fighting anime is looking to blend hard hitting action with a new world of magic and the supernatural for its audiences.

The Unofficial Twitter Account for Jujutsu Kaisen shared this recent quote from the series director Sunghoo Park, noting that he had a great love for the series and wanted to make sure that the upcoming adaptation held true to the original stories and environments of the manga from which it was based:

Head Director interview for JJK anime. Finally, "Jujutsu Kaisen " will be made into a TV animation! Park: At the time, I was working in South Korea, so what I talked about was when we had a Skype Meeting I didn't read the manga, so I read it right away, but it was so funny - pic.twitter.com/HG358A5bmf — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) May 25, 2020

With so many anime series and manga being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's nice to see a big new adaptation coming our way later this year that is looking to become the "next big thing" in the world of anime. As anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball Super, Attack On Titan, and others on hiatus, this is definitely the time for Jujutsu Kaisen to shine!

