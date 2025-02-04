Undead Unluck to Expand Ending With New Story After Finale

Undead Unluck might have come to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but the creator behind it all is expanding on that finale with a brand new story. Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine is going through a number of changes in 2025 alone, and Undead Unluck was the result of one of these changes. The manga brought its run to an end after five years with the magazine, and was the second of the major endings fans saw this year alone. But for those still having trouble saying goodbye, it’s not entirely over for Undead Unluck just yet with new material on the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new message from Undead Unluck series creator Yoshifumi Tozuka shared on the manga’s official social media account, the manga’s final two volumes will begin hitting shelves in Japan in April. In that message as well, Tozuka also confirmed that the series would be returning for a brand new story in the final volume of the manga too. This follows a recent trend seen with many of the other endings in Shonen Jump magazine, so it’s great to see Undead Unluck come back with more.

Undead Unluck to Return With New Story After Finale

“Thank you for reading the final chapter!!,” Tozuka began in a special message to fans (as translated by the English language translator behind the series, David Evelyn). “There are a lot of thanks I would like to give out, but I think I will save them all for the graphic novel release. I plan on having bonus manga in the final volume release, and honestly speaking, I don’t feel like ‘Woohoo, I finished drawing the final chapter!!’ vibes just yet, so with all that in mind, I figured that I put all of that later in some kind of afterword or something. I hope you all wait in the time it takes for the graphic novels to get there!!”

Undead Unluck came to an end after five years with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and 239 chapters under its belt. The manga had a fairly conclusive ending as Andy and Fuuko went off into their respective futures together, but this inclusion of a brand new story falls in line with some of the other big endings that included new epilogues in the past year as seen with Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia that helped to flesh out their finales even more.

Shueisha

What’s Next for Undead Unluck?

Undead Unluck‘s manga might have come to an end, but there are still new entries on the way. Along with the new story coming in the manga’s final volume when it hits shelves in Japan later this Spring, Undead Unluck‘s anime is now gearing up for its own return in the near future too. Undead Unluck will be continuing from the anime’s first season not with a full second season as many fans had expected, but a brand new anime original story fleshing out the world instead.

Few details have been revealed about this new Undead Unluck anime special as of the time of this publication, so there has yet to be a confirmation of a release date or potential returning staff and cast. As the anime prepares for its own comeback, it has a bright future ahead of it now that the manga has come to its end as well. There’s a clear roadmap for the adaptation to take if it ever gets a proper second season, so hopefully David Production will pick it all up again at a later date.