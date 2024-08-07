Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Yuji’s New Definition of a Proper Death

Jujutsu Kaisen is now in the midst of the final fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, and Yuji has redefined what he thinks a proper death should be. Jujutsu Kaisen initially began with Yuji losing his grandfather and a direction for his life from that point on. All he knew was that he was in search of a proper death, and was soon thrust into the chaotic world of Jujutsu Sorcery. But as the series continued and Yuji fought more opponents and lost more friends and allies in the process, he’s started to rethink about what it really means to die.

Jujutsu Kaisen ended its previous chapter with Yuji activating his own take on the Domain Expansion, and it sent both he and Sukuna into a vision of his childhood hometown. But as Jujutsu Kaisen continued to explore more of Yuji’s own Domain, it led to both he and Sukuna having an emotional conversation in which Yuji revealed that he thinks of death differently than he did before. How someone dies doesn’t matter, their lives have worth either way regardless of the lives they live.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yuji and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265

Jujutsu Kaisen: Yuji’s New Meaning of Death

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 sees Yuji explain to Sukuna that he previously would have been happy dying after fulfilling the role he was setting out to. With Yuji previously believing himself to be no more than a cog in the machine for the Jujutsu world, he was all but ready to die at a moment’s notice. But that’s changed the more people began to die around him. After seeing Junpei, Nanami, Nobara, Choso, and Gojo die, Yuji starts to believe that just simply living your life fulfills your role.

Even if someone doesn’t connect with anyone at all during their lives, they will still leave behind fragments of themselves out there that give their lives value as a result. Ultimately, how someone dies doesn’t matter but seeing Curses like Mahito and Sukuna treating those lives as worthless angered him. Humans aren’t tools and don’t come with a role to play, and even Yuji now sees more worth in life. He’s now got more to fight for than ever than to simply just fulfill his role to fight.

It’s why he’s now more dangerous to Sukuna than ever before, and why Jujutsu Kaisen is now much closer to ending this fight.