New Jujutsu Kaisen Figure Unleashes The Menace of Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen only just premiered in 2018, but the creation that sprung from the mind of mangaka Gege Akutami has wasted little time in becoming one of the biggest stories currently published in Weekly Shonen Jump. With 2023 set to see the return of the anime adaptation for the second season from Studio MAPPA, so to is there slated to be a new figure of one of the greatest villains of the Shonen franchise in Sukuna, the king of curses who is currently sharing a body with the lead of our series in Yuji Itadori.

While the first movie of Jujutsu Kaisen's franchise is now one of the biggest anime films of all time, bringing in some serious profits around the world, it was a story that didn't feature Yuji or Sukuna. Instead, the prequel movie decided to focus on a new character to the anime adaptation in Yuta Okkotsu, a young man whose cursed power was truly tragic as he struggled with the fact that he had the ability to summon his deceased love, but only as an all-powerful monstrosity who is perhaps one of the creepiest creations to spring from the mind of Gege Akutami. While season two is set to give Yuji Itadori the role of protagonist once again, fans might just see Yuta make an appearance.

Shibuya Scramble is set to release this new figure in 2023 of Sukuna, the king of the curses in Jujutsu Kaisen, and will retail for around $265 USD, depicting the menacing glory of one of the biggest villains of the Shonen franchise that has poked at Yuji Itadori throughout the series while also giving him some major power:

(Photo: Shibuya Scramble)

(Photo: Shibuya Scramble)

The manga's story is continuing to unfold with Yuji and his fellow classmates in Jujutsu Tech squaring off against the machinations of Suguru Geto, with the most popular character, Gojo, still being trapped for quite some time. While creator Gege Akutami has hinted that the series finale is on the way, there's still plenty of story for the anime adaptation to cover, and Studio MAPPA doesn't appear to be going anywhere any time soon.

Will you be picking up this new figure portraying the king of the curses? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Via Comic Natalie