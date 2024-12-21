Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Gojo’s Past Arc Film’s Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime and manga series of recent times. While the manga has reached its conclusion in September 2024, the anime has exciting projects lined up for fans. Season 3 is currently under production, and it finally reveals its first look in the teaser key visual. The third season will adapt Itadori’s Extermination, Perfect Preparation, and the highly-anticipated Culling Game Arcs. We will follow Yuji and his friends as they deal with the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, before the third season, fans will experience the beloved Gojo’s Past Arc in the theatres. The movie compiles the first five episodes of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen as we follow Gojo in his high school years. The anime calls it the “Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc. The announcement was made during Jump Festa 2025 with a key visual. The film will hit Japanese theatres on May 30th, 2025. It has yet to announce a global release date, but we can expect an announcement sometime around the Japanese release date.

What Happens in Gojo’s Past Arc of Jujutsu Kaisen?

The arc takes us back to 12 years ago, when Gojo was a second-year high school student at Jujutsu Tech High School. He and Geto are the only special-grade sorcerers around and are considered the “strongest duo.” Despite their usual bickering, the two have absolute faith in each other’s abilities. Gojo comes from the distinguished Gojo Clan and is the inheritor of the Six Eyes. Master Tengen, an immortal jujutsu sorcerer who protects Jujutsu High locations by reinforcing their barriers, requests them to protect Riko Amanai, a Star Vessel.

Every five hundred years or so, a Star Vessel is born who can merge with Master Tengen and help them maintain their immortality. However, Riko has a bounty on her head as some organizations are against the merger that will make Tengen “impure.” Hence, it’s up to Gojo and Geto to ensure Riko gets to Tengen in one piece. However, things go awry when the Sorcerer Killer sets his eyes on the enormous bounty.

Source: Jujutsu Kaisen Anime on X