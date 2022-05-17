Jujutsu Kaisen Cliffhanger Has One of Yuta's Friends in the Balance

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has put one of Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori's major allies in the balance with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Culling Game has been one of the deadliest arcs in the tournaments so far, and that's thanks to not only all of the curse users that have revived but all of those new fighters who have awakened to terrible new powers following Kenjaku causing the Shibuya Incident. This has pit Yuji and the others against some tough new fights, and while they have had some major success so far, that's unfortunately not the case anymore.

After showcasing Yuta, Yuji and the others in their first major fights as part of the Culling Game in the Tokyo No.1 and Sendai colonies, the newest chapters of the series have shifted the focus to the Tokyo No.2 Colony. Fans got to see Kinji Hakari take on his first major opponent in the tournament and it looked like he was able to nab a victory as the chapter came to an end. But the newest chapter of the series actually focused on Panda, and unfortunately for him, his first fight has ended in a much bloodier way than anyone would have hoped.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 184 of Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on Panda as he comes to terms with the fact that he and Hakari had been separated from one another despite entering the Tokyo No.2 colony at the same time. He hesitates before getting into a fight, but unfortunately he quickly crosses paths with Hajime Kashimo. This electric fighter's initial introduction at the start of the Culling Game arc teased that he was one of the players who had already amassed a huge amount of points (alongside Hiromi Higuruma), and that first impression revealed that he was a brutal fighter that quickly took out his opponents.

Unfortunately that's the case in the fight with Panda. He doesn't hesitate to investigate whether or not Panda is a player, and thus quickly attacks him. Panda's tough attacks don't really do any harm, and his speedy electric attacks tear through Panda's cottony body. It turns out that his electric attacks are so fast and strong that even some of Panda's strongest (and previously unseen attacks) weren't enough. And as the chapter comes to an end, Panda is left in a bloody heap on the ground as Kashimo declares his true goal of taking on Sukuna next.

What do you think? Do you think Panda was able to survive this fight with Kashimo? Are you surprised to see one of the major allies already taken out of the Culling Game?